Left Menu

Meghalaya Pushes for Stronger Anti-Drug Measures with NHRC Support

The Meghalaya government has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission for a sub-zonal Narcotics Control Bureau office and an extension of preventive detention under the PITNDPS Act. Proposals were discussed in a meeting led by Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong with NHRC's Rakesh Asthana, focusing on regional drug trafficking issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:57 IST
Meghalaya Pushes for Stronger Anti-Drug Measures with NHRC Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has sought help from the National Human Rights Commission to establish a sub-zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the state and to extend the preventive detention period under the PITNDPS Act to three years.

The proposals were discussed at a high-level meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, with NHRC Special Monitor Rakesh Asthana present to assess Meghalaya's drug trafficking challenges.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh reported delays in government-funded scanner vehicles and emphasized the need for urgent NHRC intervention. The state pinpointed two crucial drug entry points and highlighted its proximity to the Golden Triangle as a trafficking risk. The DREAM project was recognized for its community-focused approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025