Meghalaya Pushes for Stronger Anti-Drug Measures with NHRC Support

The Meghalaya government has sought help from the National Human Rights Commission to establish a sub-zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the state and to extend the preventive detention period under the PITNDPS Act to three years.

The proposals were discussed at a high-level meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, with NHRC Special Monitor Rakesh Asthana present to assess Meghalaya's drug trafficking challenges.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh reported delays in government-funded scanner vehicles and emphasized the need for urgent NHRC intervention. The state pinpointed two crucial drug entry points and highlighted its proximity to the Golden Triangle as a trafficking risk. The DREAM project was recognized for its community-focused approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)