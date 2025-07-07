Theft Spree Targets Rajasthan MLA: A Blow to Law and Order

In a perplexing series of events in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Deen Dayal Bairwa has fallen victim to theft not once or twice, but thrice in the span of a month. This streak of criminal activity began with the disappearance of his phone, escalated to the theft of his motorcycle, and most recently, his tractor-trolley was taken.

These thefts have prompted Bairwa to express serious concerns about the local police's effectiveness, as he questions their ability to protect citizens when an MLA's security seems in jeopardy. Speaking to reporters, Bairwa highlighted that such incidents could erode public trust in law enforcement.

This situation has prompted the Congress party to criticize the BJP-led state government's handling of law and order. Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully underscored the gravity of the issue, alleging that the safety of even elected officials is compromised, suggesting a broader systemic failure in maintaining public security.

(With inputs from agencies.)