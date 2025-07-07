Tragic Accident: Mother and Son Killed by Reckless Truck Driver

A fatal accident claimed the lives of a 55-year-old woman and her 29-year-old advocate son when a container truck collided with their bike, police reported on Monday. The driver of the truck, whose identity remains undisclosed, attempted to escape, resulting in further collisions that injured two more individuals seriously. Public intervention led to the driver's apprehension, who is currently hospitalized in a serious condition.

The victims have been named as Raghvendra Singh, 29, an advocate, and his mother Munni Devi, 55. They were en route to a relative's house in Fatehpur when they were hit near the Sarsaul overbridge. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chakeri), Abhishek Pandey, stated that the accident's impact was so severe that both victims died instantly.

The truck driver, in a desperate attempt to flee, struck additional vehicles, including a car and a bike, further injuring two more people. An FIR has been registered against the driver on charges of death due to rash driving and negligence. The container truck involved in the incident has been seized as the investigation proceeds, ACP Pandey confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)