Brazen Heist: Trio Robs Warehouse in Delhi's Tri Nagar
Three men robbed a warehouse in Delhi's Tri Nagar, escaping with nearly Rs 3 lakh. They threatened staff with a pistol and a knife, posing as customers before forcing the cash counter open. Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the unidentified assailants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Three unidentified men orchestrated a daring robbery in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area, making off with nearly Rs 3 lakh from a warehouse, an official reported.
The incident unfolded around noon when the suspects entered the soft drink storage facility posing as customers. They brandished a pistol and a knife, intimidating staff into surrendering the cash.
A case has been registered under Section 311 and 3(5) of the BNS, with multiple teams deployed to apprehend the suspects. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the heist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Knife-Edge Robbery: Pastry Shop Owner's Ordeal Unravels in East Delhi
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Maharashtra Polls of 'Vote Theft'
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Maharashtra Polls
Tragic Turn: Man Dies After Mob Assault Over Phone Theft Allegation in Kolkata
No Modak Theft at Jagannath Temple: Odisha Law Minister Clarifies