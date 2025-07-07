Brazen Heist: Trio Robs Warehouse in Delhi's Tri Nagar

Three unidentified men orchestrated a daring robbery in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area, making off with nearly Rs 3 lakh from a warehouse, an official reported.

The incident unfolded around noon when the suspects entered the soft drink storage facility posing as customers. They brandished a pistol and a knife, intimidating staff into surrendering the cash.

A case has been registered under Section 311 and 3(5) of the BNS, with multiple teams deployed to apprehend the suspects. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)