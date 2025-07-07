Left Menu

Brazen Heist: Trio Robs Warehouse in Delhi's Tri Nagar

Three men robbed a warehouse in Delhi's Tri Nagar, escaping with nearly Rs 3 lakh. They threatened staff with a pistol and a knife, posing as customers before forcing the cash counter open. Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the unidentified assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:11 IST
Brazen Heist: Trio Robs Warehouse in Delhi's Tri Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three unidentified men orchestrated a daring robbery in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area, making off with nearly Rs 3 lakh from a warehouse, an official reported.

The incident unfolded around noon when the suspects entered the soft drink storage facility posing as customers. They brandished a pistol and a knife, intimidating staff into surrendering the cash.

A case has been registered under Section 311 and 3(5) of the BNS, with multiple teams deployed to apprehend the suspects. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025