Former TDB President's Bail Denied in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

A Kerala court rejected the bail plea of former TDB president A Padmakumar in the Sabarimala temple gold theft. The Kollam Vigilance Court denied bail after prosecutors argued the evidence against him was sufficient. The case involves the loss of gold from temple idols and door frames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:42 IST
Former TDB President's Bail Denied in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
A Kerala court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of A Padmakumar, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), in a high-profile gold theft case at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

The Kollam Vigilance Court turned down the plea amidst strong opposition from the prosecution, which argued that sufficient evidence exist to prove Padmakumar's involvement, said public prosecutor Siju Rajan. This marks the second time bail has been denied for Padmakumar in a matter related to stolen temple gold.

Padmakumar, a former CPI(M) MLA, remains an accused in both cases currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kerala High Court. So far, ten arrests have been made. Padmakumar has appealed to the High Court following the recent denial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

