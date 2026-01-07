Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

In a shocking incident in Bandra, Salim Qureshi, the Shiv Sena candidate from Ward 92 for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, was attacked with a knife on Wednesday evening.

According to police reports, the assailant struck at around 5 pm in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar while Qureshi was surrounded by supporters. The attacker managed to escape immediately after the assault.

Qureshi was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor stomach injuries and is reportedly out of danger. The BMC elections are set for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)