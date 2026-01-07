Left Menu

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Salim Qureshi, a Shiv Sena candidate from Ward 92 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was attacked with a knife in Bandra. He sustained minor injuries, and the attacker fled the scene. Qureshi is currently out of danger. Upcoming BMC elections are scheduled for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bandra, Salim Qureshi, the Shiv Sena candidate from Ward 92 for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, was attacked with a knife on Wednesday evening.

According to police reports, the assailant struck at around 5 pm in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar while Qureshi was surrounded by supporters. The attacker managed to escape immediately after the assault.

Qureshi was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor stomach injuries and is reportedly out of danger. The BMC elections are set for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

