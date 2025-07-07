Deadly Confrontation at McAllen: Border Patrol Station Attack Sparks Investigation

A Michigan man was fatally shot by police after he opened fire on a U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, early Monday morning, local authorities reported.

Identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, the assailant unleashed a barrage of gunfire, causing injuries to a McAllen police officer and a Border Patrol employee. As law enforcement returned fire, Mosqueda was shot dead.

The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, given the federal nature of the crime. Additional firearms found in Mosqueda's vehicle raise questions about a potentially broader threat against the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)