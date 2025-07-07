Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Rejects CISF Deployment, Revives Traditional Bullock Cart Race

The Punjab Cabinet withdrew consent for CISF deployment at state dams, advocating for Punjab Police security and opposed a central decision. It also moved to revive the bullock cart race in Ludhiana, approved positions for special educators, amended tax laws, and established new private universities.

Punjab Cabinet Rejects CISF Deployment, Revives Traditional Bullock Cart Race
In a significant decision, the Punjab Cabinet has revoked the previous government's approval for CISF deployment at state dams. The cabinet argued that the Punjab Police is competent to handle security and decided to contest this deployment in the state assembly.

Additionally, the government is moving to reinstate the storied bullock cart race at the Kila Raipur Sports Festival in Ludhiana. The cabinet approved new legislation to regulate and oversee such traditional sports, ensuring animal safety with proper veterinary supervision and documentation.

Further decisions include creating 3,600 posts for special educator teachers, amending tax laws to widen the taxpayer base, and approving the establishment of two new private universities, ensuring significant developments across Punjab's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

