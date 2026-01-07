Dramatic Encounter: Punjab Police Neutralizes Alleged Gangster in Tarn Taran

An alleged gangster associated with the murder of a village head in Punjab's Amritsar was neutralized in a police encounter on Tuesday. The exchange of fire occurred in Tarn Taran district, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

Identified as Harnoor Singh, the criminal was reportedly linked to known operatives Afridi and Prabh Dassuwal. His death comes in the wake of the killing of Sarpanch Jharmal Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party leader shot dead at a recent wedding in Amritsar.

The encounter was initiated by the Tarn Taran police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force based on intelligence inputs, resulting in a deadly confrontation. Notably, Singh was cornered while riding a motorcycle without a license plate and allegedly opened fire on police before being fatally shot.