Allahabad HC Dismisses Petition Against UP Deputy CM Over Degree Allegations

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking criminal charges against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over allegations of using a fabricated educational degree in elections and for securing a petrol pump dealership.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh delivered the ruling, turning down the revision petition from Diwakar Nath Tripathi, a BJP leader based in Prayagraj. The judge highlighted that Tripathi was not deceived by Maurya and thus lacked the legal standing to demand the registration of an FIR under section 156(3) CrPC.

The court also noted that such complaints, driven by personal vendettas rather than genuine grievances, could obstruct the criminal justice system, declaring the actions motivated by ulterior motives. In pursuit of litigation, Tripathi's prior application was rejected, and subsequent appeals were dismissed for untimeliness until the Supreme Court's intervention revived his claims, ultimately concluding in the high court's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)