Left Menu

Allahabad HC Dismisses Petition Against UP Deputy CM Over Degree Allegations

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking criminal charges against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for allegedly forging education credentials and obtaining a petrol pump dealership. The court found the petitioner had no standing and deemed the claims frivolous and maliciously motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:03 IST
Allahabad HC Dismisses Petition Against UP Deputy CM Over Degree Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking criminal charges against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over allegations of using a fabricated educational degree in elections and for securing a petrol pump dealership.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh delivered the ruling, turning down the revision petition from Diwakar Nath Tripathi, a BJP leader based in Prayagraj. The judge highlighted that Tripathi was not deceived by Maurya and thus lacked the legal standing to demand the registration of an FIR under section 156(3) CrPC.

The court also noted that such complaints, driven by personal vendettas rather than genuine grievances, could obstruct the criminal justice system, declaring the actions motivated by ulterior motives. In pursuit of litigation, Tripathi's prior application was rejected, and subsequent appeals were dismissed for untimeliness until the Supreme Court's intervention revived his claims, ultimately concluding in the high court's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025