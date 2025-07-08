South Korea and US: Forging a Renaissance Partnership

In a strategic move to bolster bilateral relations, South Korea announced on Tuesday its intentions to ramp up trade negotiations with the United States. The discussions are set to continue until August 1, focusing on achieving mutually advantageous results.

The initiative aims to advance pivotal industries within both nations under the framework of a 'renaissance partnership.' South Korea emphasized the potential economic benefits that could arise from a reinforced trade agreement.

This announcement underscores the efforts of both countries to enhance their key industrial sectors through collaboration, signaling a strengthening of their economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)