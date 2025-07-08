South Korea Intensifies Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Tariff Concerns
South Korea plans to intensify trade talks with the U.S. following President Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff starting August 1. The grace period extension is seen as an opportunity to improve systems, address trade deficits, and foster a manufacturing partnership between the two nations.
In a bid to counter impending trade tariffs from the U.S., South Korea announced plans to intensify trade talks with Washington. The response comes after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to implement a 25% tariff on South Korean goods starting from August 1.
The South Korean Ministry of Industry interpreted the announcement as effectively extending a grace period for the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. This period, according to officials, will be used to negotiate mutually beneficial agreements and address the trade deficit concerns that heavily preoccupy the U.S., while also aiming to bolster key industry sectors through a proposed manufacturing partnership.
With only limited time since President Lee Jae Myung took office on June 4, South Korean officials have been in a race against time to secure a viable agreement. Special envoys focused on trade and defense have already been dispatched to the U.S. for ongoing discussions. Lee's administration is reacting swiftly, especially in light of the challenges inherited from his predecessor.
ALSO READ
Israel's Netanyahu says he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to President Donald Trump, reports AP.
Deadline announced by US President Donald Trump for Iran to cease fire in war with Israel is reached, reports AP.
Tensions Loom: Donald Trump Comments on Israel-Iran Relations
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: A Political Clash Over Tax and Subsidies
Lee Jae Myung's Bold Fiscal Drive for South Korea's Recovery