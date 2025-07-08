Tensions Rise in Thane: MNS Leader Detained Amid Language Row
Local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav was detained by police ahead of a rally in Thane, organized to counter a protest by traders. The protest emerged after a food stall owner was allegedly slapped for not speaking Marathi. The rally did not receive permission, and security was increased in Mira Bhayander.
- Country:
- India
Local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav was detained by authorities early Tuesday morning. Jadhav was set to participate in a rally in Thane, intended to counter a traders' protest stemming from an incident in which a food stall owner was allegedly slapped for not speaking in Marathi.
The proposed rally by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti was planned for later on Tuesday but didn't receive police permission, according to officials. With heightened tensions, police had issued orders on Monday to prevent the entry of Jadhav, the Thane and Palghar head of the MNS, into Mira Bhayander.
Jadhav was detained from his residence in Thane around 3:30 am, as announced by a representative from Thane police. The MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, later shared footage of Jadhav's detention on social media platforms. In response to the situation, increased security measures have been implemented in the Mira Bhayander area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
