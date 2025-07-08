Left Menu

Tensions Rise: MNS Leader Detained Amid Thane Language Protest

Local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav was detained ahead of a rally in Thane to counter a traders' protest against a food stall owner's assault for not speaking Marathi. The rally did not receive police permission, and heightened security measures were implemented in the Mira Bhayander area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 08:53 IST
Police detained Avinash Jadhav, a local leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), early Tuesday morning to prevent his participation in a rally in Thane. This rally was organized to counter a protest by traders against the assault of a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi.

The proposed rally by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in the Mira Bhayander area did not receive police approval. Authorities had issued orders restricting Jadhav's entry into Mira Bhayander, anticipating potential law and order issues. He was taken into custody from his home in Thane at approximately 3:30 am, according to the Thane police control room.

The incident that sparked unrest involved MNS activists allegedly slapping a food stall owner on July 1, which led to several MNS members being detained. The event triggered a protest by local traders who demand action against those involved. Security has been increased in Mira Bhayander as officials work to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

