Left Menu

Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Loudspeakers: High Court Satisfied with Compliance

The Bombay High Court acknowledged Maharashtra's significant efforts against illegal loudspeakers at religious structures, refraining from contempt action. The court noted compliance with its 2016 directive as police reported removals, licenses, and issued warnings for noise violations. The case, initiated by a 2018 petition, stands resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:10 IST
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Loudspeakers: High Court Satisfied with Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday acknowledged the efforts by the Maharashtra government in controlling illegal loudspeakers at religious structures, deeming there was no need for contempt action.

A 2018 petition had sought contempt action against the government for not adhering to a 2016 order regarding noise pollution rules. However, the court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, disposed of the petition after reviewing the updated compliance status.

Affidavit details from Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla showed progress, with many loudspeakers being either removed, licensed, or addressed with warnings and FIRs. The court expressed satisfaction with these steps, noting that the directives had been substantially complied with.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025