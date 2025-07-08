Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Loudspeakers: High Court Satisfied with Compliance

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday acknowledged the efforts by the Maharashtra government in controlling illegal loudspeakers at religious structures, deeming there was no need for contempt action.

A 2018 petition had sought contempt action against the government for not adhering to a 2016 order regarding noise pollution rules. However, the court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, disposed of the petition after reviewing the updated compliance status.

Affidavit details from Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla showed progress, with many loudspeakers being either removed, licensed, or addressed with warnings and FIRs. The court expressed satisfaction with these steps, noting that the directives had been substantially complied with.

(With inputs from agencies.)