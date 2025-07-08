West Bengal's Non-Teaching Staff Clash with Authorities Over Job Reinstatement

Hundreds of non-teaching staff in West Bengal are protesting after being terminated from their positions by a Supreme Court ruling addressing large-scale recruitment corruption. The march, which began at Howrah Maidan, was stopped by police three kilometers from the state secretariat Nabanna.

Despite inclement weather, the demonstrators insist on meeting the chief minister or a high-level representative to discuss job reinstatement. The Supreme Court ruling nullified appointments due to recruitment irregularities but allowed untainted teachers to continue until new hires are made by year's end, excluding the non-teaching staff.

The aggrieved staff claim they should not suffer from the broad repercussions of the corruption scandal within the 2016 School Service Commission recruitment and demand immediate reinstatement with certified lists separating tainted from non-tainted employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)