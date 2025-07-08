SARS Encourages Digital Filing as Auto Assessments Begin for 2025 Tax Season

As the 2025 Tax Filing Season for individuals officially kicks off, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is calling on taxpayers to take full advantage of its digital channels for a smoother, safer, and more efficient tax experience. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter made a strong case for online engagement during a recent visit to the Alberton Taxpayer Service Centre, where he assessed the readiness of systems ahead of the Auto Assessment rollout.

Joined by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Commissioner Kieswetter highlighted the benefits of avoiding unnecessary travel and long queues by using digital services, especially amid winter weather and rising transport costs.

“Taxpayers do not have to expose themselves to the elements in this cold weather and stand in queues. They can conduct their tax affairs in the comfort of their homes rather than pay taxi fares,” Kieswetter emphasized.

Key Filing Season Dates for 2025

SARS has structured the 2025 tax season into distinct phases to ensure clarity and ease of compliance for various taxpayer categories:

Auto Assessments Issued: 7 July – 20 July 2025

Non-Provisional Taxpayers Filing Period: 21 July – 20 October 2025

Provisional Taxpayers Filing Period: 21 July 2025 – 19 January 2026

Auto Assessment Rollout for Simple Tax Affairs

SARS has begun issuing Auto Assessments for individuals whose tax profiles are straightforward—typically salaried employees without complex deductions or third-party claims. These assessments are generated automatically using data from employers, banks, and other institutions.

No manual acceptance is required. Taxpayers will receive notifications via SMS or email, and if the information is correct, they do not need to respond.

Refunds under R100 will be automatically paid into the taxpayer's verified bank account within 72 hours of the completed assessment.

“Taxpayers are advised to wait for the official SARS communication before accessing eFiling or the MobiApp. Acceptance is automatic, so no further action is needed unless corrections are required,” SARS confirmed.

Services Available Without Visiting a Branch

Despite a consistent footfall at service centres, SARS emphasized that physical visits should only be considered when strictly necessary, and must be preceded by a pre-booked appointment to reduce wait times and overcrowding.

Many individuals visiting the Alberton branch were updating personal details such as email addresses, banking information, and cellphone numbers, or resolving issues related to outstanding tax returns and payments.

Digital Tools for Seamless Interaction

SARS has introduced a range of communication platforms to help taxpayers resolve queries and complete submissions conveniently:

SARS Website: www.sars.gov.za – click on the "Individuals" tab.

SARS Online Query System (SOQS): https://tools.sars.gov.za/soqs – for status checks and submission-related questions.

SARS WhatsApp Service: Send “Hi” or “Hello” to 0800 117 277.

Virtual Assistant (AI Chatbot): Available 24/7 on the SARS website.

USSD Service: Dial *134*7277# to access filing assistance on your phone.

YouTube Tutorials: Visit @sarstax for official how-to guides and instructional videos.

Security and Scam Awareness

SARS also issued a stern warning about phishing scams, which tend to spike during the filing season. Taxpayers are urged to keep login credentials confidential, verify all communications, and refrain from clicking on suspicious links.

“SARS will never request login information via email or ask taxpayers to click on external links. Scammers may impersonate SARS agents—please exercise extreme caution,” the agency said.

To report scams or phishing attempts, taxpayers can contact SARS via email at phishing@sars.gov.za.

Finance Minister Praises Readiness

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of SARS, citing ongoing improvements in service delivery, digital transformation, and taxpayer education.

“SARS has shown it is committed to making the filing season accessible and efficient. The level of automation and support available this year is a testament to the progress made in tax administration,” the Minister remarked during his visit.

Final Reminders

To avoid penalties and delays, taxpayers are urged to:

File returns on time

Use accurate and verified information

Update personal and banking details promptly

Engage only with registered tax practitioners

SARS’s proactive outreach and digital service upgrades aim to deliver a stress-free, secure, and simplified filing season, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to effective governance and public trust.