Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy Unfolds in Ahaida Village

In Ahaida village, a family dispute led to a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law with a brick. The victim, Vikas, was attempting to mediate a reconciliation when the altercation turned deadly. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:00 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy Unfolds in Ahaida Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal family feud unfolded in Ahaida village, where a young man's attempt to mediate peace led to his tragic demise. Vikas, 27, was killed by his brother-in-law after a heated argument escalated during a visit to resolve family tensions.

Vikas, a shop owner, had married Arti two years ago, sparking ongoing discord between their families. Tensions reached a boiling point when Vikas accompanied Arti to her parental home in an attempt to reconcile her and her brother Akash, resulting in the fatal incident.

The police have registered a case against Akash and three others, including Vikas' sister-in-law Nidhi, her sister Ankita, and a neighbor, Vijay. An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025