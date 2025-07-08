Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy Unfolds in Ahaida Village

A fatal family feud unfolded in Ahaida village, where a young man's attempt to mediate peace led to his tragic demise. Vikas, 27, was killed by his brother-in-law after a heated argument escalated during a visit to resolve family tensions.

Vikas, a shop owner, had married Arti two years ago, sparking ongoing discord between their families. Tensions reached a boiling point when Vikas accompanied Arti to her parental home in an attempt to reconcile her and her brother Akash, resulting in the fatal incident.

The police have registered a case against Akash and three others, including Vikas' sister-in-law Nidhi, her sister Ankita, and a neighbor, Vijay. An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

