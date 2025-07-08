Tragic Ordeal Unveiled: Widow Accuses In-Laws of Rape and Forced Abortion

A harrowing case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, where a widow has accused her brother-in-law of rape and alleged that her in-laws forced her to undergo an abortion.

The woman's complaint, filed with the Bisalpur police, claims her brother-in-law attacked her under the guise of marriage, exploiting her vulnerability after her husband's death 18 months ago.

As the investigation unravels, the widow has also reported threats to her father when he opposed the family's actions, with police pledging action based on probe findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)