Arrests Made in Communal Video Scandal Involving Minors

Two men were arrested for harassing minors and sharing a communal video, following a father's complaint to Dakshina Kannada police. Authorities urge adherence to the Juvenile Justice Act as the incident involved filming minors without consent and circulating the footage online.

Authorities in Dakshina Kannada have arrested two men accused of harassing minors and circulating a video with communal content on social media, police announced Tuesday. The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting community tensions.

A complaint lodged by one minor's father led to the investigation. According to police, on July 5, the complainant's son and a female acquaintance were confronted at Beermale Hill in Puttur Kasaba. The suspects allegedly used derogatory language and threatened to share video footage, accusing the boy of religious differences.

The two men, identified as Purushottam of Kudmaru and Ramachandra of Aryapu, are undergoing questioning. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including promoting enmity between communities and criminal intimidation. Officials emphasize compliance with the Juvenile Justice Act in handling case details as both individuals involved are minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

