Congress Slams SEBI for Ignoring Stock Market Manipulation

The Congress has criticized market regulator SEBI for its failure to protect small investors from market manipulation by US firm Jane Street. Allegedly, Jane Street made illegal profits in India's Futures and Options market, with SEBI accused of being a silent onlooker, ignoring red flags for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized India's market regulator SEBI and the government for not safeguarding small investors from alleged manipulation by the US algorithm trading firm, Jane Street. This criticism emerged in a press conference led by Congress' social media chief, Supriya Shrinate.

Shrinate accused Jane Street of making massive illegal profits by manipulating the Indian stock market, particularly in Futures and Options, while SEBI reportedly remained inactive. This, she stated, has resulted in significant losses for ordinary investors. She further questioned SEBI's delayed response, which seemingly coincided with a spike in FII outflows, rather than protecting investors.

Highlighting warnings by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress emphasized that SEBI took substantial action only recently by banning Jane Street. The Congress insists that the extent of Jane Street's profits suggests deeper systemic failures under SEBI's oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

