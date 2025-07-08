Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Restores Rs 3.82 Crore to Karnataka Waqf Board

The Enforcement Directorate restored over Rs 3.82 crore to Karnataka Waqf Board after probing a money laundering case involving Vijaya Bank officials and the Waqf Board's assistant Syed Siraj Ahmed. Funds were misappropriated via fictitious entities, but subsequent legal actions and a court decision led to restitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:36 IST
Enforcement Directorate Restores Rs 3.82 Crore to Karnataka Waqf Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has restored assets worth over Rs 3.82 crore to the Karnataka State Waqf Board. This comes after a comprehensive investigation into an alleged fraud surfaced involving the Waqf Board, highlighting a significant case of money laundering.

The case originated from a state police FIR against two Vijaya Bank officials and Syed Siraj Ahmed, an assistant with the Waqf Board. It was alleged that the Board issued hefty cheques intended for fixed deposits that were misdirected and laundered through fictitious accounts.

The ED's investigation revealed that the funds were funneled into accounts of a company named Verkeys Realities Pvt. Ltd. A special court in Bengaluru adjudicated in favor of returning these stolen funds to their rightful recipients, reinforcing the ED's commitment to uphold justice in financial fraud cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025