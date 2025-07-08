Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Actors in NDPS Case

The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to actors Srikanth and Krishna in a narcotics-related case. They must post a bond and appear daily before the police. The case involved alleged drug connections with former AIADMK functionary T Prasad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:59 IST
The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to actors Srikanth and Krishna, arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Justice M Nirmal Kumar approved the bail following their petitions.

The court conditioned their release on a bond of Rs 10,000 with two sureties, and mandated daily appearances before the Nungambakkam police until further notice. Srikanth had previously been in judicial custody until July 7.

The investigation by the Nungambakkam police stems from the detention of former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, accused of supplying cocaine to Srikanth and another actor.

