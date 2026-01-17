A Reunion of Giants: Vice President Radhakrishnan Meets Former CM Khanduri
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met with former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General B C Khanduri, reflecting their strong bond. The meeting highlighted their joint contributions to public service, notably Khanduri's role in transforming Tamil Nadu's roads, thus boosting industrial growth. Governor and Chief Minister attended this significant gathering.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made an unscheduled visit to the residence of former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General B C Khanduri, demonstrating the enduring relationship between the two influential leaders.
This visit, part of Radhakrishnan's official trip to the state, underscored the Vice President's respect for Khanduri's contributions both in military service and politics.
Recalling their days in Parliament, Radhakrishnan praised Khanduri for his transformative decisions on road infrastructure which significantly impacted Tamil Nadu's economic landscape. Their meeting was also attended by Governor Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
