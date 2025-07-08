German Doctor Under Investigation for Multiple Patient Deaths

Authorities in Germany have launched an investigation into a doctor suspected of killing several patients, predominantly elderly, in the Pinneberg district.

The investigations, led by the public prosecutor's office and police in Itzehoe, involve autopsies and exhumations, although the number and identities of potential victims remain undisclosed.

The investigation is expected to extend over several weeks, as forensic medical examinations are being meticulously evaluated while similar cases are being scrutinized elsewhere in Germany.

