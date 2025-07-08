Left Menu

German Doctor Under Investigation for Multiple Patient Deaths

German authorities are investigating a doctor in Pinneberg on suspicion of causing multiple patient deaths. Investigations by the public prosecutor and police have involved autopsies and exhumations. The case, under German privacy rules, remains confidential as examinations continue over the next few weeks.

Authorities in Germany have launched an investigation into a doctor suspected of killing several patients, predominantly elderly, in the Pinneberg district.

The investigations, led by the public prosecutor's office and police in Itzehoe, involve autopsies and exhumations, although the number and identities of potential victims remain undisclosed.

The investigation is expected to extend over several weeks, as forensic medical examinations are being meticulously evaluated while similar cases are being scrutinized elsewhere in Germany.

