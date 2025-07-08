Left Menu

AI Impersonation Scams Target U.S. Officials

The State Department warns of attempts to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio using AI technology. Impostors mimicked Rubio to approach foreign ministers and other officials via various communication methods. While the scams were deemed unsophisticated, advisory steps were taken due to rising information security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:28 IST
The State Department has issued a cautionary notice to U.S. diplomats about efforts using artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and potentially other officials.

This advisory followed incidents where an impostor, posing as Rubio, contacted multiple foreign ministers, a senator, and a governor.

Despite being unsuccessful, these hoaxes prompted the department to alert staff and allies, with cyber threats on the rise globally.

