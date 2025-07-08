AI Impersonation Scams Target U.S. Officials
The State Department warns of attempts to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio using AI technology. Impostors mimicked Rubio to approach foreign ministers and other officials via various communication methods. While the scams were deemed unsophisticated, advisory steps were taken due to rising information security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The State Department has issued a cautionary notice to U.S. diplomats about efforts using artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and potentially other officials.
This advisory followed incidents where an impostor, posing as Rubio, contacted multiple foreign ministers, a senator, and a governor.
Despite being unsuccessful, these hoaxes prompted the department to alert staff and allies, with cyber threats on the rise globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digital Shadows: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Cyber Threats
AI emerges as game-changer in identifying persistent cyber threats
Airtel's AI Triumph: Safeguarding 4 Million Against Cyber Threats
Kaspersky Warns SMBs of Growing Cyber Threats Disguised as Productivity and AI Tools
Cyber Threats Persist Despite Iran-Israel Ceasefire