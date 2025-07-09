ASMITA League 2025 Kicks Off in Modinagar, Empowering Women in Sports

In a rousing celebration of women’s sports and youth empowerment, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya officially inaugurated the 2025 season of the ASMITA League in Modinagar today. The ceremony, filled with enthusiasm and inspiration, launched the two-day ASMITA weightlifting league, marking the beginning of what promises to be the league’s most expansive season yet.

The weightlifting event, held in the Open category, features 42 talented girls competing across eight weight categories, representing the growing depth of talent in women’s sports in India.

Also in attendance was Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, a celebrated icon of Indian weightlifting, whose presence elevated the excitement and morale of the young participants. The inaugural event was further graced by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who applauded the league's growing footprint and its role in shaping future champions.

A Platform for Aspirations: ASMITA’s Expansive 2025 Vision

The 2025–26 fiscal year will see 852 ASMITA leagues conducted across 15 different sports disciplines, enabling participation of over 70,000 female athletes from across India’s states and Union Territories. This marks a significant leap from the previous season, which hosted 550 leagues across 27 disciplines, facilitating the participation of 53,101 women athletes.

Dr. Mandaviya praised the dramatic expansion and said the league represents India’s unwavering commitment to identify and nurture women athletes from the grassroots to the elite level. “We have ignited a movement with ASMITA. It is our mission to create opportunities at every level—identify, support, and groom potential stars,” he said.

“In these girls, I see a fierce desire to rise. I'm confident we will discover our next Mirabai Chanu, right here in Modinagar,” he added, referring to the champion weightlifter who was seated among the dignitaries.

A Visionary League with a National Mission

Launched in 2021, the ASMITA League—short for Awareness and Screening for Mentoring and Inspiring Talent through Sports Among Women—is a flagship government initiative under Khelo India. It is designed to strengthen the participation of girls and women in sports through a tiered structure that allows athletes to progress from district to national levels with clear pathways for recognition, mentorship, and support.

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse lauded ASMITA as a “pillar in India’s robust sports ecosystem,” emphasizing the importance of cultivating raw intent seen in young athletes. “Girls in India have time and again proven that they can outshine the best when given the right environment and encouragement,” she said.

Mirabai Chanu: The Role Model for a New Generation

Mirabai Chanu, whose journey from a remote village in Manipur to the Olympic podium continues to inspire athletes nationwide, was emphatic about the transformative power of ASMITA.

“This platform is a blessing,” she said. “Many of us never had this kind of exposure or structured opportunity. Today’s girls now have a roadmap. They know what steps to take, and what benchmarks to aim for. ASMITA has given women athletes the clarity and confidence we longed for.”

Her story resonated deeply with the participants, many of whom aspire to represent India at the global level.

A 360-Degree Commitment to Sports Infrastructure and Inclusion

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated the government’s “360-degree” approach to sports development, underscoring the transformative increase in India’s sports budget, which has quadrupled over the last decade. He outlined the Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy) that works in synergy with the National Education Policy, making sports an integral part of school education.

“Through our Khelo India calendar, we are ensuring year-round sporting events, from schools to elite levels. There is no dearth of opportunities today for any child who dares to dream,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

He also noted significant government investments in infrastructure, coaching, talent scouting, and incentives, especially for rural and underrepresented communities, to make sports a viable career choice.

Looking Ahead: ASMITA as a Movement, Not Just a League

As ASMITA embarks on its most ambitious season yet, it symbolizes more than just a sporting competition—it’s a social movement committed to empowering girls and young women through the power of sports. The league is igniting aspirations in India’s towns and villages, breaking stereotypes, and carving out new success stories for women in athletics.

With mentors like Mirabai, committed leadership, and a structured support system, the future of women’s sports in India looks stronger than ever.