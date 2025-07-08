Left Menu

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Senior Taliban Leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for high-ranking Taliban leaders on charges of persecution against women, girls, and non-conforming gender individuals since regaining control in Afghanistan. These actions violate fundamental human rights, prompting global support for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for high-ranking Taliban figures, including supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and Supreme Court head Abdul Hakim Haqqani. They face charges of persecuting women and non-conforming gender individuals, reflecting serious human rights violations since the Taliban regained power nearly four years ago.

The court's prosecutor emphasized that these warrants are a significant acknowledgment of the detrimental impact on Afghan women and girls, as well as individuals whose gender identities clash with the Taliban's policies. These developments coincide with a U.N. resolution urging the Taliban to reverse oppressive measures against women and girls.

The issuance of these warrants underscores ongoing global efforts to hold accountable those responsible for egregious human rights abuses. Observers, including Human Rights Watch, have praised the court's actions, urging international support to enforce these warrants and promote justice in Afghanistan and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

