Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Massive Eviction Drive in Dhubri

Assam's eviction drive in Dhubri has sparked controversy, with Congress MP Rakibul Hussain calling it illegal despite a court stay. The BJP defends the eviction as protecting indigenous people's interests. The cleared land is intended for Adani's power project, igniting further political tension.

Updated: 08-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:43 IST
The eviction drive in Dhubri district, Assam, has stirred significant controversy, with Congress Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain labeling it as 'illegal and unconstitutional.' He contends that the Gauhati High Court had stayed any eviction until a petition hearing, but the government ignored this directive.

The BJP, conversely, argues the operation was lawful, aiming to safeguard the identity and land of indigenous communities. The extensive eviction took place under Chapar circle of Bilasipara sub-district, despite resistance from some affected locals. Alleged encroachers reportedly damaged machinery and clashed with police during the event.

Authorities claim the cleared land will support a thermal power project by the Adani group. Hussain criticized the government for prioritizing corporate interests over residents'. State BJP spokesperson Kishore Kumar Upadhyay accused Congress of historically facilitating illegal settlements, stating the eviction was necessary for Assamese sovereignty.

