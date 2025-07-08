Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Massive Eviction Drive in Dhubri

The eviction drive in Dhubri district, Assam, has stirred significant controversy, with Congress Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain labeling it as 'illegal and unconstitutional.' He contends that the Gauhati High Court had stayed any eviction until a petition hearing, but the government ignored this directive.

The BJP, conversely, argues the operation was lawful, aiming to safeguard the identity and land of indigenous communities. The extensive eviction took place under Chapar circle of Bilasipara sub-district, despite resistance from some affected locals. Alleged encroachers reportedly damaged machinery and clashed with police during the event.

Authorities claim the cleared land will support a thermal power project by the Adani group. Hussain criticized the government for prioritizing corporate interests over residents'. State BJP spokesperson Kishore Kumar Upadhyay accused Congress of historically facilitating illegal settlements, stating the eviction was necessary for Assamese sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)