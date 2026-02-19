Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Hits BJP with 20-Point 'Charge Sheet' in Assam

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra presented a 20-point 'charge sheet' against Assam's BJP government, accusing it of corruption and minority persecution. The Congress also criticized the administration for failing to improve workers' wages and responsibly manage state resources. The BJP dismissed these allegations as fabrications designed to target individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:53 IST
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, released a damning 20-point 'charge sheet' against the BJP-led government of Assam, accusing it of entrenched corruption and minority persecution. The document highlights the alleged failure of the administration to deliver on promises, such as granting ST status to indigenous communities and increasing tea garden workers' wages.

Vadra, on a visit to Assam along with prominent Congress figures, emphasized the BJP's misgovernance, citing 'bulldozer justice' and selective minorities' eviction as key issues. The opposition party also claimed financial mismanagement by the state government, citing a 'Syndicate Raj' and a parallel economy.

Despite these allegations, the BJP staunchly denies any wrongdoing. Senior spokesperson Rupam Goswami responded to the charge sheet by labeling the accusations as baseless and politically motivated targeting. The document has sparked a fierce debate as Assam prepares for upcoming elections, highlighting key governance and socio-economic concerns in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

