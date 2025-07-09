NCSC Submits 2023-24 Annual Report to President, Recommends Stronger SC Safeguards

In a significant move to uphold the rights and welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs), the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) presented its Annual Report for the year 2023-24 to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. The report provides a comprehensive review of the implementation of Constitutional safeguards and the status of social justice for SC communities across the country.

The report was formally submitted by an NCSC delegation led by Chairman Shri Kishor Makwana, accompanied by Members Shri Love Kush Kumar and Shri Vaddepalli Ramchander, and Secretary Shri Gudey Srinivas, IAS. The meeting highlighted the Commission’s role in safeguarding SC rights and underscored the continued challenges faced by the community.

Constitutional Mandate and Focus Areas

The NCSC functions under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, which mandates the Commission to:

Monitor and evaluate the implementation of safeguards provided for SCs.

Investigate complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards.

Advise the Union and State Governments on policy formulation.

Submit annual and special reports to the President.

The 2023–24 report provides an in-depth assessment of both policy and ground-level realities, with the goal of advancing social, economic, and educational development of SCs.

Key Highlights of the Report

The Annual Report for 2023-24 spans multiple domains and includes:

1. Review of Welfare Schemes Implementation

The Commission reviewed major SC-centric schemes under various ministries such as:

Post Matric Scholarship

Pre-Matric Scholarship

Stand-Up India

Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP)

National Overseas Scholarship

Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana

Spot visits were conducted across several states, with findings pointing to uneven implementation, delays in fund disbursal, and inadequate awareness among beneficiaries.

2. Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes

The Commission noted with concern the rising number of atrocities against Scheduled Castes in several states, emphasizing:

The need for faster investigation and trial under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Strengthening of Special Courts and legal aid services.

More rigorous police sensitization and monitoring mechanisms.

3. Institutional and Administrative Gaps

The NCSC pointed out systemic issues such as:

Vacancies in reserved government posts, especially in Class-I and Class-II categories.

Non-compliance of reservation policies in promotions and contractual appointments.

Lack of dedicated SC Cells in many departments for grievance redressal.

4. Educational and Economic Empowerment

Recommendations were made for:

Increased budgetary allocation under the SCSP and better fund utilization.

Expansion of skill development and entrepreneurship programmes.

Digital inclusion initiatives to bridge the education divide.

Key Recommendations by NCSC

The report proposes a range of policy and structural reforms, including:

Setting up a National Atrocities Tracking System to improve real-time data on crimes against SCs.

Mandating a dedicated SC nodal officer in every Central and State department.

Establishing Social Justice Committees at district levels for local monitoring.

Creating a special fund for SC women and youth entrepreneurship.

Introducing a Public Grievance Redress Portal specific to SC issues.

Leadership Comments and Forward Outlook

Chairman Shri Kishor Makwana reiterated the Commission’s resolve to act as the watchdog of SC rights, stating, “This report is a reflection of our continuous effort to amplify the voices of Scheduled Castes and ensure that Constitutional safeguards are not just symbolic but strongly implemented.”

President Droupadi Murmu, receiving the report, appreciated the Commission's work and reaffirmed the Union Government's commitment to social justice and empowerment of historically marginalized communities.

Building a Just and Inclusive India

The NCSC’s 2023-24 report serves as both a mirror and roadmap—highlighting the strides made in SC welfare while also calling attention to systemic issues that require immediate redressal. As India strides toward Viksit Bharat @2047, ensuring equity, dignity, and opportunity for Scheduled Castes will remain a cornerstone of national development.

The report will be tabled in Parliament and shared with State Governments for necessary action and feedback.