Tragedy on the Trails: Bear Attack Claims Life of Uttarakhand Postmaster

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a young postmaster was killed by a bear in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. Official reports confirmed the victim was delivering mail when the attack occurred.

Yash Sharma, a 20-year-old resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana, was cycling along the Sama-Munsiyari road when a bear started chasing him. In a state of panic, Sharma lost control of his bicycle, fell into a ditch, and was mauled by the bear.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials arrived at the scene and recovered the postmaster's body with the use of a stretcher, transferring it to the district police for further procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)