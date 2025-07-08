Tragedy on the Trails: Bear Attack Claims Life of Uttarakhand Postmaster
A young postmaster named Yash Sharma lost his life in a tragic bear attack in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, while distributing mail. The incident occurred on the Sama-Munsiyari road as he lost control of his bicycle and fell into a ditch, where the bear mauled him.
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a young postmaster was killed by a bear in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. Official reports confirmed the victim was delivering mail when the attack occurred.
Yash Sharma, a 20-year-old resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana, was cycling along the Sama-Munsiyari road when a bear started chasing him. In a state of panic, Sharma lost control of his bicycle, fell into a ditch, and was mauled by the bear.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials arrived at the scene and recovered the postmaster's body with the use of a stretcher, transferring it to the district police for further procedures.
