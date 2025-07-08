ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Taliban Leaders Over Gender Persecution
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Taliban leaders Haibatullah Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, accusing them of gender-based persecution against women and girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban rejected the court's authority, while NGOs urged international support for the ICC. The warrants are a first for gender persecution charges by the ICC.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has made a landmark move by issuing arrest warrants against two high-profile Taliban leaders in Afghanistan, accusing them of crimes against humanity for their treatment of women and girls. The court specifically named supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani, alleging gender-based persecution.
These unprecedented warrants come in the wake of the Taliban's return to power in 2021, which saw a severe clampdown on women's rights, with restrictions on education, employment, and independence. The Taliban dismissed the ICC's decision as hostile to Islam, maintaining non-recognition of the international judicial body.
Despite criticism from nations like the United States, Israel, and Russia, which dispute ICC's jurisdiction, the court's recent actions have garnered support from NGOs. Human Rights Watch emphasized the importance of backing the ICC's efforts, stressing the global community's role in enforcing these warrants and defending victims' rights.
