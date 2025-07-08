Israeli Targeted Killing Shakes Tripoli

In a decisive military action, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a targeted strike in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. The operation successfully eliminated a key figure within the Palestinian militant group Hamas, identified as Mehran Mustafa Ba'jur, marking the first targeted killing in the area in several months.

The Israeli military, in its statement, emphasized Ba'jur's significant role as a commander in Lebanon. Lebanese state media reported that the assault targeted a car, leading to the deaths of three individuals, though their identities remain undisclosed. Thirteen others sustained injuries, according to health authorities.

This strike is part of Israel's ongoing military operations against militant groups in Lebanon since the October 2023 attack by Hamas from Gaza. The geopolitical environment remains tense as U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack holds discussions in Lebanon addressing the disarmament of Hezbollah and affiliated militant factions.