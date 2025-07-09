International Criminal Court Targets Taliban Leaders for Women Rights Violations

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two top Taliban leaders, alleging they have persecuted women and girls since taking control of Afghanistan four years ago. The warrants target Hibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, head of the nation's Supreme Court.

In addition to charges of gender persecution, the warrants accuse the leaders of targeting individuals not aligning with the Taliban's gender policies, including members of the LGBTQI+ community. This move is seen as significant recognition of the hardships faced by these groups under Taliban rule, according to the court's prosecution office.

The warrants come on the heels of a United Nations resolution condemning the Taliban's treatment of women. However, the Taliban's chief spokesman dismissed the court's jurisdiction, labeling the decision as an affront to Islamic beliefs. The ICC's actions extend its history of issuing high-profile warrants, with past targets including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

