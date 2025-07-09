GST Scam Uncovered: Bhadohi's Rs 17 Crore Tax Evasion Saga

In Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, authorities have exposed a massive GST fraud involving forged documents and tax evasion estimated at over Rs 17 crore. The accused, Jogendra Singh, allegedly manipulated GST registrations to conduct transactions amounting to close to Rs 1 billion across 10 states.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik revealed that Singh registered a business named 'M/s Jogendra Enterprises' on December 22, 2024, in Khamariya, Aurai. Through this fraudulent registration, Singh issued invoices worth Rs 96.53 crore to 10 traders without paying the corresponding GST dues of Rs 17.57 crore.

The fraud came to light after an inspection by Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Manoj Kumar Agrawal, found no physical existence of the firm. Discrepancies included a non-existent business location and a forged PAN card. Consequently, the GST number was cancelled on July 2, and an FIR was lodged at the Aurai police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)