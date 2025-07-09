Supreme Court Clears Path for Trump's Federal Workforce Overhaul

In a significant triumph for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court has authorized his administration to advance with extensive federal job cuts and agency restructuring. This decision, unveiled on Tuesday, potentially affects hundreds of thousands of jobs across various federal departments, including Agriculture, Commerce, and Veterans Affairs.

By lifting a prior block imposed by a lower court, the Supreme Court has empowered Trump's vision for a significant transformation of the federal workforce. The administration argues that this will lead to increased efficiency, although critics warn it might jeopardize essential public services and democratic processes.

The ruling has stirred political waters, as unions and local governments vow to continue challenging the constitutionality of such reductions. Meanwhile, public opinion remains divided, reflecting deep partisan divides about the future size and structure of the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)