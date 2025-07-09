Left Menu

Mexican Court Sentences Cartel Members to 141 Years for Ranch Atrocities

A Mexican court sentenced 10 men to 141 years in prison for crimes at a Jalisco ranch used by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Despite warnings, authorities failed to act promptly, leading to controversy after the discovery of charred remains and missing persons' belongings, highlighting cartel violence and impunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Mexican court handed down 141-year prison sentences to 10 men on Tuesday for their roles at a Jalisco ranch where the Jalisco New Generation Cartel recruited members and disposed of victims.

The Izaguirre ranch, operational since 2021, came to light earlier this year, causing widespread alarm. The convicted individuals were apprehended in September 2024, following a raid. They faced trial and were sentenced for the disappearance and murder of three people, with additional orders to compensate victims' families.

The case has sparked significant controversy, particularly after ignored warnings and the discovery of human remains on the property. The situation underscores the ongoing violence and impunity in cartel-dominated regions of Mexico.

