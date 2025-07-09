Mexican Court Sentences Cartel Members to 141 Years for Ranch Atrocities

A Mexican court handed down 141-year prison sentences to 10 men on Tuesday for their roles at a Jalisco ranch where the Jalisco New Generation Cartel recruited members and disposed of victims.

The Izaguirre ranch, operational since 2021, came to light earlier this year, causing widespread alarm. The convicted individuals were apprehended in September 2024, following a raid. They faced trial and were sentenced for the disappearance and murder of three people, with additional orders to compensate victims' families.

The case has sparked significant controversy, particularly after ignored warnings and the discovery of human remains on the property. The situation underscores the ongoing violence and impunity in cartel-dominated regions of Mexico.