Uttar Pradesh Woman Faces Dowry-Related Abuse Post Marriage

A 24-year-old woman, Aanchal, from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, has accused her husband and in-laws of physically and mentally abusing her for dowry shortly after their marriage. The police have registered a case against seven individuals, including her husband and his family, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
A 24-year-old woman from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh has lodged a complaint accusing her husband and in-laws of demanding dowry and subjecting her to physical and mental abuse.
Named Aanchal, the woman claims the harassment began merely ten days after her marriage to Narendra Dubey. Her allegations included demands for a car and Rs 10 lakh in cash.
Authorities have registered a case against her husband and six others. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, according to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.
