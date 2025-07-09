Hostage Crisis in Gaza: A Timeline of Efforts and Challenges

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been marked by a harrowing hostage crisis, with Israeli forces and international players working to secure the release of dozens of captives held in Gaza.

Since the initial abduction in October 2023, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing and capturing hundreds, there have been numerous attempts to negotiate hostages' release through a mix of international diplomacy and military operations.

Despite momentary ceasefires and partial prisoner swaps, negotiations remain fraught, with intermittent progress highlighting the fragile nature of peace attempts in the region.