South Korea to Uphold Defense Cost Sharing Agreement Amid Tariff Talks

South Korea's Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to adhere to a previously agreed defense cost-sharing pact with the United States, amid escalating demands from President Donald Trump for increased financial contribution from Seoul. The agreement, struck just before Trump's election, mandates South Korea to raise its contribution by 8.3%, totaling $1.47 billion in the first year.

The U.S. President has argued that South Korea should cover more costs for its defense, coinciding with his proposal to impose a 25% tariff on South Korean imports. While the South Korean government remains focused on implementing the 12th Special Measures Agreement (SMA), it refrains from directly addressing Trump's comments.

As tariff negotiations progress, South Korea's administration, led by Lee Jae Myung, seeks to accelerate discussions ahead of an August deadline. The intertwined issues of defense costs and tariffs were apparent during a meeting between South Korea's top security adviser Wi Sung-lac and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as both sides agreed on a future summit to boost cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)