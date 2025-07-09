Police Raids Uncover Illegal Activities at Pune Spas
Law enforcement in Pune, Maharashtra conducted raids on two spa centers, uncovering illegal activities involving forced prostitution. Eighteen women, mostly Thai nationals, were rescued. Authorities are taking action against the managers and owners of the spas located in Vimantal and Baner areas.
Massive police raids in Pune have revealed illegal activities at two spa centers, according to local authorities. These operations, conducted on Tuesday evening, led to the rescue of 18 women allegedly forced into prostitution.
The first raid targeted a spa in Vimantal, where over 16 women, including more than 10 Thai nationals, were freed, said a senior police official. This reflects increasing concerns over human trafficking in the region.
In a simultaneous operation, two more women were rescued from another spa in Baner. The crackdown has resulted in legal action against the managers and owners of these establishments, indicating a broader effort to combat such unlawful practices.
