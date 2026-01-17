TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Inciting Violence in Murshidabad
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP and former leader Humayun Kabir of inciting violence in Murshidabad's Beldanga. He urged peace, condemned provocations, and criticized the Election and Modi governments. The TMC addressed the death of a migrant worker and pledged compensatory support to the victim's family.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring with former party member Humayun Kabir to incite violence in Beldanga, West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Baharampur, Banerjee urged residents to maintain peace and vowed to expose conspirators.
The TMC national general secretary condemned provocations and pledged support for the family of a deceased migrant worker. He criticized former Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury for silence on key issues, including harassment of Bengali migrants and voter suppression.
Banerjee asserted that the TMC stands strong, planning to win 250 seats in the next elections. Criticizing the Modi government for hindrances in state projects, he highlighted upcoming housing initiatives funded by state resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
