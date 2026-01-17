TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Inciting Violence in Murshidabad

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring with former party member Humayun Kabir to incite violence in Beldanga, West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Baharampur, Banerjee urged residents to maintain peace and vowed to expose conspirators.

The TMC national general secretary condemned provocations and pledged support for the family of a deceased migrant worker. He criticized former Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury for silence on key issues, including harassment of Bengali migrants and voter suppression.

Banerjee asserted that the TMC stands strong, planning to win 250 seats in the next elections. Criticizing the Modi government for hindrances in state projects, he highlighted upcoming housing initiatives funded by state resources.

