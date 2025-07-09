Europe's Historic Judgement Against Russia

Europe's foremost human rights tribunal issued two landmark rulings against Russia on Wednesday. The court determined that Russia has breached international law regarding its actions in Ukraine, marking a pivotal moment as the first instance an international court has held Moscow accountable since its extensive 2022 invasion.

In a separate ruling, the court found Russia culpable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. This is the first occasion an international tribunal has attributed the responsibility for the tragic 2014 incident to Moscow, which resulted in 298 fatalities.

The rulings underscore significant accountability for Russia on the global stage, highlighting international law's role in addressing such serious allegations.

