Europe's Historic Judgement Against Russia
Europe's top human rights court ruled against Russia, holding it accountable for violations in Ukraine and the MH17 downing. This marks the first time an international court has attributed human rights abuses and the 2014 disaster to Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Europe's foremost human rights tribunal issued two landmark rulings against Russia on Wednesday. The court determined that Russia has breached international law regarding its actions in Ukraine, marking a pivotal moment as the first instance an international court has held Moscow accountable since its extensive 2022 invasion.
In a separate ruling, the court found Russia culpable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. This is the first occasion an international tribunal has attributed the responsibility for the tragic 2014 incident to Moscow, which resulted in 298 fatalities.
The rulings underscore significant accountability for Russia on the global stage, highlighting international law's role in addressing such serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
