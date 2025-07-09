YouTube Crackdown: Free Speech at Risk in Pakistan

YouTube is on the brink of shutting down 27 channels critical of the Pakistani government. This move follows a local court's order that these channels disseminate anti-state content.

The channels at risk are associated with opposition figures, including jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and journalists. The decision has ignited concerns about free speech in Pakistan, already accused of suppressing traditional media.

The threat of closure has prompted outrage from digital rights activists and those affected, who argue the lack of due legal process and potential impact on free speech in a nation where dissenting voices are increasingly marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)