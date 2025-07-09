Tensions Flare: EU Calls Out China for Alleged Laser Targeting

The European Union has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Chinese ambassador over an incident involving China's military allegedly targeting a German aircraft with a laser. The event reportedly occurred during an EU security mission in the Red Sea.

According to Germany, a Chinese warship used a laser on a German patrol aircraft participating in Operation ASPIDES, designed to protect commercial vessels against Houthi rebel threats. Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the EU's Foreign and Security Policy, labeled the incident as both dangerous and unacceptable, highlighting the risk posed to personnel and the mission's integrity.

While Germany noted repeated encounters with the same Chinese warship, China has firmly denied the allegations, emphasizing the absence of evidence of hostile actions. Historically, China has also dismissed similar accusations concerning U.S. aircraft, though encounters with European NATO members remain rare.