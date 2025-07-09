Left Menu

Tensions Flare: EU Calls Out China for Alleged Laser Targeting

The EU has summoned the Chinese ambassador after a German aircraft was allegedly targeted with a laser by a Chinese warship during a security mission in the Red Sea. China denies the accusation, which German officials claim endangered personnel and compromised the mission. Beijing challenges the lack of evidence for the claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:16 IST
Tensions Flare: EU Calls Out China for Alleged Laser Targeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Chinese ambassador over an incident involving China's military allegedly targeting a German aircraft with a laser. The event reportedly occurred during an EU security mission in the Red Sea.

According to Germany, a Chinese warship used a laser on a German patrol aircraft participating in Operation ASPIDES, designed to protect commercial vessels against Houthi rebel threats. Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the EU's Foreign and Security Policy, labeled the incident as both dangerous and unacceptable, highlighting the risk posed to personnel and the mission's integrity.

While Germany noted repeated encounters with the same Chinese warship, China has firmly denied the allegations, emphasizing the absence of evidence of hostile actions. Historically, China has also dismissed similar accusations concerning U.S. aircraft, though encounters with European NATO members remain rare.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025