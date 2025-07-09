PM Modi Conferred Brazil’s Highest Honour for Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In a moment of deep diplomatic significance, the President of Brazil, H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, conferred upon Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, Brazil’s highest civilian award for foreign dignitaries, during a ceremonial event on the sidelines of a multilateral engagement.

The conferral of this prestigious award marks a new chapter in India-Brazil relations, recognizing Prime Minister Modi’s role in enhancing bilateral ties and advancing mutual cooperation across strategic sectors.

A Historic Honour with Deep Symbolism

The National Order of the Southern Cross was instituted in 1822 by Emperor Pedro I of Brazil to commemorate Brazil’s independence. The Grand Collar is the highest rank of this order and is reserved for heads of state and government, and exceptional global leaders whose efforts have significantly contributed to Brazil’s foreign relations.

This rare and dignified recognition has previously been conferred upon prominent world leaders, making Prime Minister Modi the latest recipient to join a select group of statesmen honored for fostering strong partnerships with Brazil.

PM Modi’s Acceptance: A Tribute to the People of India

In his acceptance remarks, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Lula, the Government of Brazil, and its citizens. He described the honour as not just a personal accolade, but a symbolic tribute to the 1.4 billion people of India.

“This honour belongs to the people of India. It reflects the shared values, aspirations, and the vibrant spirit of our friendship with Brazil,” he said, calling the award a "celebration of the democratic ethos and mutual respect" that binds the two nations.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged President Lula’s role as the architect of the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, stating that the award also recognizes Lula’s enduring commitment to advancing South-South cooperation and building bridges between emerging economies.

Strategic Partnership: Foundations and Future

India and Brazil share a multifaceted strategic relationship rooted in historical solidarity, democratic values, and developmental aspirations. The two countries are part of influential global groupings such as BRICS, IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum), and the G20, which provide platforms for common policymaking on global challenges like:

Climate change and environmental protection

United Nations Security Council reform

Food and energy security

Sustainable development and digital transformation

Over the years, bilateral cooperation has strengthened across key sectors:

Agriculture: Brazil is one of the world’s largest agri-tech hubs, and India has partnered in knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

Bioenergy and Green Hydrogen: A shared priority in both nations' energy transitions.

Pharmaceuticals and Health: Indian pharma exports play a vital role in Brazilian healthcare.

Defense and Space Collaboration: Both countries are exploring synergies in satellite tech and maritime security.

A Bond Reaffirmed by People and Leadership

The symbolic gesture of this honour reflects not only the leadership chemistry between PM Modi and President Lula, but also the warmth between the peoples of India and Brazil. With cultural festivals, student exchanges, business forums, and diaspora engagement on the rise, the India-Brazil partnership is increasingly becoming people-centric and future-focused.

PM Modi emphasized that the award will serve as a renewed inspiration to deepen collaboration, particularly as both countries lead on global platforms that represent the voice of the Global South.

“This accolade strengthens our resolve to work more closely, to address global challenges together, and to build a just, equitable, and inclusive international order,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Global Vision

As India and Brazil continue to rise as influential voices in global governance, their shared democratic values and developmental priorities present an opportunity to shape collective solutions for the 21st century. The honour bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi underscores the recognition of India’s rising stature and the credibility of its leadership in the international arena.

This historic moment is expected to catalyze further diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries, as they together pursue a more integrated, peaceful, and sustainable global future.