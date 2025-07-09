Court Rejects Trademark for Iconic 'I Love' Heart Symbol

The European General Court has dealt a significant blow to German company sprd.netrd.net, upholding the EUIPO's decision to reject their trademark application for the 'I love' sign, a heart symbol included, intended for use on clothing items such as t-shirts and pullovers.

The court concurred with the EU Intellectual Property Office's assessment that the 'I love' expression, symbolized with a red heart, lacks distinctiveness. The decision arises from its universal recognition as a general message of affection, which fails to serve as a unique brand identifier.

While sprd.netrd.net sought to position the symbol strategically on garments, the court affirmed that such positioning does not prioritize it as an exclusive brand signifier. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment on this judicial refusal.

(With inputs from agencies.)