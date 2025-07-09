Maritime Crisis Off Yemen: Vessel Sinks as Rescue Operations Intensify

A vessel has reportedly sunk around 51 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, as per the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Wednesday. The organization's statement did not specify the ship's identity.

The UKMTO confirmed that search and rescue operations are currently underway in the region, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

In a disturbing sequence of maritime threats, rescuers have already saved six crew members from the Red Sea, with 15 others still missing. These incidents, including another recent ship sinking, have been attributed to the Houthi militia, known to be aligned with Iran, exacerbating tensions in the area.