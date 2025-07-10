Left Menu

South Korea's Tumultuous Political Landscape: The Trial of Ex-President Yoon

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol faces criminal charges of insurrection following the Constitutional Court's decision to remove him from office. His martial law declaration led to accusations against military and police officers. Yoon's trial, which could result in life imprisonment, highlights significant political turmoil.

Updated: 10-07-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 05:07 IST
In a dramatic series of events, South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol has become embroiled in a criminal trial following his removal from office by the Constitutional Court. This has stripped him of his presidential immunity, leaving him open to a slew of serious charges, including leading an insurrection.

At the heart of the trial is Yoon's controversial martial law declaration on December 3, which prosecutors argue lacked legal justification. Accusations extend to several military commanders and police officials, painting a picture of deep-rooted political unrest in the country.

The case, which could lead to a life sentence, reflects the volatile political environment in South Korea. As special prosecutors delve deeper into Yoon's actions, the nation watches closely, aware of the potential implications of these unprecedented legal proceedings.

